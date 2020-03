Dva zloděje elektroauta odhalili v servisu, když si sem přijeli vůz dobít

STOLEN TESLA ARRIVED TO OUR CLINIC WITH 5 km RANGE.

Two suspects guys ask me for charge Tesla. I see that license plate holder is branded TESLA CLINIC SERVICE. Intresting.. I have to know this car...but don’t know the drivers..



So I check our costumers list and I call the owner: Hi, can I ask you, do you miss your Tesla ?

He said YES !! how you know that ?! ...

I said: Becouse the stupid Thief arrived to our clinic and ask me for charging.